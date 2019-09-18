South Carolina
Former high school principal accused of murdering his wife, South Carolina police say
A former high school principal in South Carolina reported his wife missing Tuesday morning, but now he’s charged in her murder, according to media reports.
Police arrested James Stan Yarborough after his wife’s body was found in a wooded area in Dorchester County, according to The Summerville Journal Scene. Yarborough is the former principal at Summerville High School, the newspaper reported.
Yarborough told police his wife, 63-year-old Karen Yarborough, went for a walk around 8 p.m. Monday and never returned, according to WCSC.
According to a police incident report, James Yaborough, 64, said his wife had been depressed since a family friend died, WCSC reported.
Karen Yaborough’s body was found in an unincorporated area of the county near the Beidler Forest, about 20 miles from Summerville, WCBD reported.
Police arrested James Yarborough at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to WCBD. He’s been charged with “murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice,” the TV station reported.
