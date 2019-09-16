NC man arrested near Carowinds for drugs had 43 pending warrants from 2007, cops say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A set of South Carolina drug agents who arrested a Charlotte man for crack cocaine possession found out the suspect had 43 pending arrests warrants dating back 12 years, according to police.

Gavin Dominic Parks, 30, was charged with possession of crack with intent to distribute on Friday by members of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, according to York County Sheriff’s Office reports. Parks was stopped near Carowinds by agents working area motels that at times are meeting places for drug sales, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.

After officers seized the drugs and more than $770 in cash, Parks was charged with possession of crack with intent to distribute, police and jail records show.

Then agents ran Parks’ information through the National Crime Information Center, according to Brown and reports. Agents found York County detectives had been looking for Parks since 2007 for car break-ins, thefts of items such as laptops and purses, and dozens of other crimes.

Parks had 43 pending arrest warrants, police said.

“What our officers found was that this subject had been wanted for 12 years,” Brown said.

York County Sheriff’s Office detectives had warrants against Parks for crimes near Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York in 2007, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The last contact with Parks was around Christmas 2007 when Parks eluded police after a break-in of businesses by fleeing north on Interstate 77, according to Faris and sheriff’s office reports.

“We had been looking for him ever since that time,” Faris said.

The arrest of a suspect sought for many years is the second in four months in York County. A carjacking suspect, also from Charlotte, was arrested in May 17 years after the crime near Carowinds.

North Carolina prisons records show Parks was sentenced to two years and nine months in 2009 for armed robbery. After that he was sentenced to more time for violating probation and drugs, North Carolina Department of Corrections records show.

Parks was arrested in Charlotte three times since, in 2017, 2018 and in May this year but was released on bail each time, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records. Those arrests were for assault on a female, and two charges of breaking and entering, Mecklenburg jail records show.

Parks remains in the York County jail on 44 total charges under a $110,875 bond.