Nearly 10,000 drivers a day will need another way into York County - for six months

The Pennies for Progress program in York County raises money to improve roadways in the county by implementing a sales tax.

One of the busier ways into York County will close for six months and four days, starting next month.

South Carolina Department of Transportation announced half of Pole Branch Road will close Oct. 11 for widening work through the county’s Pennies for Progress program. The popular Lake Wylie route is part of a $37.8 million widening from just south of Mill Creek to the North Carolina line.

SCDOT traffic data shows an average of 9,200 vehicles travel Pole Branch daily. That number is almost 3,000 vehicles more than use S.C. 274 at the state line. Those two highways fork from one another near Mill Creek, just north of where more than 20,000 vehicles travel to and from Mill Creek Commons daily.

Data shows Pole Branch Road is the 11th busiest route into York County. It trails only I-77 and S.C. 160 (two locations each), Carowinds Boulevard, S.C. 49, S.C. 51, Zoar Road, S.C. 5 and U.S. 321.

Pole Branch will close between the S.C. 274 split and Fewell Road. The 2.5-mile detour involves turning right onto Fewell Road and left onto S.C. 274 for drivers coming into Lake Wylie. For drivers heading across Catawba Creek into Belmont, it’s the reverse. There are connecting North Carolina roads, such as Union New Hope for drivers who want to stay on 274 heading farther into Gaston County.

A traffic light has been installed at Fewell Road and S.C. 274.

Pole Branch will close at 7 a.m. Oct. 11. Th planned re-opening is 5 a.m. April 15, 2020.

Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.