Man shot at Richland County bar, sheriff says. It’s not the first violent crime there

One man was hospitalized following an early-morning shooting at a Columbia bar on Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were responding to a shots fired call at about 3:30 a.m., when they were informed the shooting occurred at My Place Bar, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The bar is in the 7700 block of Claudia Drive, which is near Columbia Place Mall and the intersection with Two Notch Road.

One man was taken to an area hospital before the deputies arrived, according to the news release.

Information on the man’s condition was not available.

There was no word on a possible motive, suspect, or suspects. But the sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is not the first shooting reported at My Place Bar.

In August 2017, one man was hospitalized with injuries after he was shot following an argument at the Columbia bar, The State reported.

Months earlier, a security officer was stabbed at the bar after a fight broke out in February, according to The State. Although the security guard was stabbed multiple times, the injuries were not life threatening.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.