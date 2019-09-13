South Carolina

Man shot in Chester; 3rd shooting victim in 10 days, police say

Chester SC police, sheriff, crack down on gun violence after shootings

Police in Chester, SC, addresses two recent shootings in the city and say that recent gun violence will be investigated and prosecuted. More, police plan to try to stem the violence after 10 shootings in recent months. By
Chester, SC

A man was shot in Chester late Thursday in the third shooting in the area in 10 days, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the buttocks, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. Deputies found the victim at the Chester hospital emergency room, Dorsey said.

Chester officials received several calls around 11:30 p.m. Thursday about shots being fired in the area of Pickney Road and Rose Street near the Chester city limits. Deputies, along with officers from the Chester Police Department, found several shell casings in the 500 block of Sirrene Street nearby, Dorsey said.

Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams said Sept. 6 at a news conference in Chester after two shootings earlier that week that his agency will not tolerate gun violence.

Andrew Lamont Johnson, 36, was gunned down Sept. 2 while sitting in a car just before midnight at the intersection of York and Brawley streets, officials said. On Sept. 4, another man was wounded while sitting on a porch on Jeter Street, Williams said.

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, and federal FBI, ATF and DEA agents, are assisting in the shooting investigations, Williams said.

Chester police and county sheriff’s deputies have responded to at least 13 shooting incidents since April, officials said.

