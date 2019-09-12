Traffic heavy on I-77 north in northern York County for miles after crashes, cops say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Crashes on northbound Interstate 77 in York County Thursday morning during rush hour caused slowdowns for commuters headed to Charlotte, troopers said.

Wrecks were reported on I-77 north near mile marker 90 close to the North Carolina state line, with two more collisions at mile markers 84 and 85 near S.C. 160.

At least one of the northbound lanes in the mile marker 84 crash remained blocked around 8:30 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The website for the highway patrol also reported the collision at mile marker 85 was a hit and run.

No injuries have been reported in any of the crashes.

Traffic was backed up for miles on both I-77 north and U.S. 21 north.

Traffic was also slow west of the interstate after another wreck was reported in York County between Rock Hill and Lake Wylie at the intersection of S.C. 274 and Mount Gallant Road.

