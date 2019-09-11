Timber the kitten rescued by shelter after being thrown from a car in South Carolina

They’re all so cute: Adopting a cat that’s right for you A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt.

An animal shelter in South Carolina is asking for help taking care of an injured kitten thrown from a vehicle.

Two women, who said they saved the stray Siamese kitten from being hit by a car, brought him to the Pickens County Humane Society last week because they didn’t want to take him to a “kill shelter,” the group said on Facebook.

When the shelter told the women it couldn’t take the kitten, now named Timber, because he needed medical attention for an injury, the women threw him from a moving car and onto the shelter’s property, the group said.

He then got stuck in a tree and had to be rescued, the humane society said.

The shelter, which says it’s not publicly funded and relies on donations, ended up taking him in and is now asking for help covering the costs of his care.

He is currently on medical hold but will be ready for a new home in about two weeks, the shelter said Monday.

“He is happy, settling in & enjoys his comfy bed,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The shelter had raised $250 for his care as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you all for your concern & support,” it wrote.