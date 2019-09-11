21-year-old killed in crash near Williams-Brice Stadium identified by Richland Co. coroner

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A 21-year-old South Carolina man was identified as the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near Williams-Brice Stadium, the Richland County Coroner said Wednesday.

Bennett Reeves was killed in a collision that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bluff Road, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That is near Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina football team.

Reeves was heading west on Bluff Road in a Honda CRV when he ran off the right side of the road, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He overcorrected in the opposite direction and the SUV flipped before crashing, according to Jones.

Reeves was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Honda that flipped several times, Watts said.

After an autopsy was performed, Watts said the Summerville resident died of blunt force injuries to the head.

The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol.

The wreck is the second deadly crash near the Gamecocks’ stadium in a month.

On Aug. 7, a Columbia man was walking near the stadium and was killed when he was hit by a 22-year-old woman who was charged with felony DUI involving death, The State reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

