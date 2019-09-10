Man, 26, missing in Lancaster County; police seek public’s help

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Saturday.

Timothy Taylor Wash, 26, of Lancaster, went to work Saturday but has not been seen since, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Wash’s girlfriend reported Wash missing on Sunday, Barfield said.

Wash is known to frequent areas in Indian Land in the northern panhandle of Lancaster County near the border with Charlotte and North Carolina, Barfield said.

Wash is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with blonde hair. He has tattoos that include several on both arms, his stomach and leg, Barfield said.

The sheriff’s office asked for help through its public Facebook page and other social media.

Wash drives a silver 2008 Ford Escape with the license plate MQF875, officers said.

