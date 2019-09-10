2 from NC arrested in York store theft after police chase, crash, chief says

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

Two people are in custody after a chase and crash after stealing from a York store, police said.

The duo stole several leaf blowers from Boyd’s Tire around 4:20 a.m Tuesday, said York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson.

Responding officers saw the suspects fleeing the scene and chased them onto U.S. 321 Bypass then Filbert Highway where the suspect vehicle crashed, Robinson said.

No police vehicles were involved in the wreck, Robinson said.

A female passenger was taken into custody at the crash site, officers said.

The driver of the getaway vehicle ran and was tracked down by York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team, Robinson said.

Both suspects were taken to Piedmont Medical Center to be checked out, Robinson said.

The stolen leaf blowers, valued at more than $1,600, were recovered, police said.

The suspects will be booked at the York County jail after being released from the hospital, Robinson said.