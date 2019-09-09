6-story apartment building planned for Assembly Street

One of Columbia’s oldest businesses, Moe Levy’s, to close. Moe Levy's is closing as owners Harold and Gloria Rittenberg retire. The business was started by Gloria Rittenberg's father, Moe Levy, in 1920. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moe Levy's is closing as owners Harold and Gloria Rittenberg retire. The business was started by Gloria Rittenberg's father, Moe Levy, in 1920.

Developer Ben Arnold is planning to build a six-story apartment building at the corner of Assembly and Lady streets.

The Palms on Lady would be built at the site of the former Moe Levy’s Army Store, which moved from downtown in 2014 and closed in March 2019, according to plans filed with the city of Columbia.

It would also be adjacent to the former hotel Arnold converted to apartments at the corner of Lady and Main Streets. That Palms on Main building also hosts Cantina 76.

Plans show the building would have parking on the first floor and space for restaurant at the corner of Assembly and Lady.

The restaurant space “will go a long way in activating this corner and helping to close the pedestrian gap between Main Street and the Vista,” city staff members wrote in the notes accompanying the documents filed with the city Design/Development Review Commission.

The commission will review the project at its meeting Thursday.

Arnold is also planning a 11-story, 150-room full-service boutique hotel for the Vista. That project will also be considered Thursday.

The Hilton Tapestry hotel would be built at 700 Gervais St., where Arnold now has a complex that houses Tsunami restaurant and the former Jillian’s entertainment complex.

The hotel would be built behind the Jillian’s building, called The Depot, and have pedestrian plazas and walkways that would connect it to a possible future expansion of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

It would parallel the Adluh Flour grain silo.

And Arnold also has floated plans for a second, 350-room hotel on the the Tapestry site that would be the city’s largest. But that hotel would be tied to a possible expansion of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

