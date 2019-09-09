Columbia police officer punches suspect during Five Points arrest, video shows

Police officer punches suspect repeatedly during arrest Video shows a member of the Columbia Police Department punching a suspect while trying to restrain him over the weekend in Five Points. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows a member of the Columbia Police Department punching a suspect while trying to restrain him over the weekend in Five Points.

A video shows a Columbia police officer punching a suspect in the head multiple times while pressing him against a vehicle in Five Points.

In the video posted Sunday morning, another man in street clothes who identifies himself as a “cop” comes to assist the officer in taking the suspect to the ground, and both men put their knees in the suspect’s back to pin him to the ground, video shows.

Then the officer in uniform places his knee on the suspect’s head, mashing it into the pavement to subdue the man, who had pulled his right arm free, the video shows.

Columbia police released a statement saying the incident is being investigated.

“We have reviewed the citizen video of a Columbia Police officer struggling to control an arrestee and will determine the circumstances surrounding the initial arrest, including why the officer was alone at the time,” the police statement said. “We can assure the public that an administrative review of the entire incident will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards Internal Affairs Unit. We will be forthcoming with details in keeping with our standards of accountability and transparency.”

Information on the suspect and why he was being restrained was not available. Police did not identify him or say if he had been charged with any crimes.

The man who shared the video on Facebook only identified the suspect as a student.

Five Points is the downtown Columbia area with several bars and restaurants that is a popular destination, especially with University of South Carolina students.

After a 17-year-old girl was shot in Five Points in August, Police Chief Skip Holbrook addressed the issue of violence in the area, particularly involving students and minors.

“We’ve got to find something besides putting under-aged kids on a bus and driving them to Five Points,” he said. “That is going to be the downfall of the whole village.”

After that incident, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said school officials were concerned about safety in areas where students gather, and were working with the Columbia Police Department to improve safety.

USC has not made statement on this weekend’s incident involving the Columbia police.

The August shooting came on the heels of the March abduction and murder of USC student Samantha Josephson, who got in what she though was an Uber driver’s car in Five Points.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

