Carolina Panthers selling new red wine to celebrate 25th year in NFL
The Carolina Panthers have released a limited-edition Cabernet “handcrafted for Panthers fans” to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary in the NFL.
“With scents of cherries, dark fruits and a hint of oak, it is the perfect wine for celebrating 25 years,” the team said in an announcement Friday on panthers.com.
The Panthers partnered with curator Wine By Design on the California Cabernet Sauvignon. A growling Panther logo dominates the label.
The wine is available at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Total Wine and other retailers in the Carolinas, and at Bank of America Stadium and other uptown Charlotte destinations such as Knight Theatre and Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.
The wine also is available online at www.tastingroom.com/boutiques/panthers for $19.99.
“As we start this new season, it is great to be able to look back at some of the amazing moments and players that have shaped the Panthers’ first 25 years,” said Paul McGoohan, Panthers vice president of business development, in the announcement.
“We know that our fans like to celebrate and having a special wine for them to enjoy while reliving some of our best moments and sharing in some new ones just feels right.”
Fans on social media welcomed the announcement.
“Ahhh just what i need. Another wine that literally will make my head #keeppounding,” wrote one fan on Twitter.
“I don’t even drink wine ... Until now ...” another tweeted.
