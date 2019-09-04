Hurricane Dorian prompts several Midlands schools to close on Thursday out of caution

National Weather Service Meteorologist says Hurricane Dorian will inundate SC coast with life-threatening flash flooding National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundated the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundated the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew.

Several Columbia area schools will be closed on Thursday out of concerns about the powerful weather brought to the Midlands by Hurricane Dorian.

Late Wednesday afternoon, multiple school districts in Richland and Lexington counties announced there will be no classes. They join about a dozen other districts across South Carolina that have already cancelled classes.

Among the Midlands school districts that will be closed Thursday are:

▪ Richland One

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Richland Two

▪ Lexington One

▪ Lexington Two

▪ Lexington-Richland Five

▪ Fairfield County schools

▪ Kershaw County schools

“In an abundance of caution, Lexington County School District One is canceling school,” district officials said in a news release. “Expected wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour throughout the afternoon Thursday could create conditions that would be unsafe for school buses, student drivers, parents and staff.”

Richland Two issued a similar statement, adding “all schools and offices will be closed, and all before-school and after-school activities and all district activities are canceled.”

In addition to classes, Richland One said after school programs and activities, including athletics games and practices, are canceled. That also includes the postponement of Richland One’s College and Career Fair, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Carolina Coliseum, school officials said in a news release.

No plans for Friday’s classes have been made, Richland One officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM.