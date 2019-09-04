Experts weigh in on Dorian’s impact on York, Lancaster, Chester. Here’s what they say

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4.

Hurricane Dorian will spread some rain and gusty winds into the Rock Hill area Thursday, but forecasters and emergency management officials are describing the storm’s local impact as minimal.

Meteorologists say York, Lancaster and Chester counties will be just outside the main precipitation shield of the hurricane, which is forecast to move up the Carolinas coast, possibly making landfall.

Tropical storm warnings extend inland as far as Lee and Darlington counties in South Carolina, but forecasters say there will be a fairly sharp cutoff with the storm’s effects.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane said a few showers will spread into the Rock Hill area Thursday, with total rainfall expected to range from less than 1/10 of an inch in western portions of Chester and York counties to perhaps a half-inch in eastern Lancaster County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winds, which are forecast to exceed hurricane force (75 mph or greater) along the coast, could gust as high as 35-40 mph at times Thursday afternoon across the Rock Hill area.

But Lane described the local impact as “minimal.”

That assessment was echoed by the York County Office of Emergency Management, which said state officials call for “no expected impacts to York County.”

Regardless of the wind and rain, Dorian will bring cooler temperatures. With overcast skies, Thursday’s highs are only expected to reach the low 80s.

But the relief from the heat will be short-lived, forecasters say. They are calling for sunshine and highs near 90 to return Friday and continue through the weekend.