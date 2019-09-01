‘Devastating’ Hurricane Dorian to bring tropical storm winds, heavy rain to Midlands

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas.

Hurricane Dorian is moving so slowly that its anticipated arrival in South Carolina’s Midlands is being pushed back almost 24 hours, the National Weather Service office in Columbia said Sunday morning.

Traveling at a clip of 8 mph, the now-Category 5 hurricane is expected to affect the Midlands beginning Wednesday night.

Powerful winds and heavy rains are expected to arrive in the Columbia area around 8 p.m., NWS meteorologist Tina Morrison said in an interview with The State.

The storm is expected to linger through Thursday, at least.

“Dorian’s movement is still a concern because it is forecast to slow down,” Morrison said.

While the forecast still can change based on Dorian’s track, it is predicted to bring powerful weather to the Midlands.

That includes tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, potential flooding and the possibility of tornadoes.

The eastern side of the Midlands, including Orangeburg and Clarendon counties, are predicted to bear more of the brunt of the powerful weather than Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties, according to Morrison.

The forecast calls for 20-30 mph winds in the eastern Midlands, with highest sustained winds around 35 mph, Morrison said.

While wind speeds are expected to be in the 10-20 mph range in the Columbia area, gusts as powerful as 30 mph are possible, Morrison said.

These winds are strong enough to cause power outages and obstructed roads because of downed trees, tree limbs, the NWS Columbia reported.

The heavy rainfall could also be a factor in toppling trees, as all of the water will soften the ground and make reduced wind speeds a threat to uproot trees, The State previously reported.

How much rain the Midlands absorbs is still hard to predict.

“The rainfall is up in the air,” Morrison said.

She said the Columbia area could get from 1/2 to 1 inch of rain from Dorian, but cautioned that could significantly change with Dorian’s track and speed.

Morrison said the eastern Midlands are currently forecast to get about 3 inches of rain, but that also will depend on what happens to the storm the National Hurricane Center called a “catastrophic hurricane.”

With sustained wind speeds of 175 mph, and wind gusts over 200 mph, the NHC said Dorian was “devastating.”

Dorian was moving west, toward the Bahamas, on Sunday, the NHC said. As of 8 a.m., Dorian was about to hit the Abaco Islands, where heavy rain and “life-threatening storm surge,” was expected, according to the NHC.

On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state emergency for South Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, The State reported.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

A declaration of emergency does not mean an evacuation is in effect. McMaster has not ordered an evacuation of any area of the state.

Because of the declaration and impending storm, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said it is now at “Operational Condition One: Full Alert.”

Because of that, “all state emergency response team personnel are activated or ready to deploy.”

After seeing the Dorian’s track had adjusted toward South Carolina, the Midlands Weather Twitter feed had a simple warning, “Have a plan S.C.”

