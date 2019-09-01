Bar shooting in Richland County being investigated after one person is hospitalized

Sheriff to gun offenders: ‘We are going to put a target on them’ Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Columbia-area bar early Sunday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Tony’s Lounge in Eastover, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That is near Big T Bar-B-Q on Congaree Road.

The man who was shot was taken to Prisma Health Richland, according to the news release. Information on his condition was not available.

There was no word on a possible suspect, or suspects, or a motive for the gunfire.

The shooting comes days after a suspect was arrested in another Richland County bar shooting where two men were killed and two others were injured.

Ernest Condre Bethel was taken into custody Friday in Thomasville, N.C., Sheriff Leon Lott said of the man suspected of the Aug. 22 shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

