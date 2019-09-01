One killed, two hospitalized in Midlands-area crash, SC Highway Patrol says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash near the Midlands Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on a stretch of SC-261 in Clarendon County, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.

A 2011 Chevrolet HHR was heading south on the highway when it was hit by a 2015 Chevy Cruz traveling in the opposite direction, Tidwell said.

The north-bound Cruz swerved left and crossed the center line, leading to the head-on wreck, according to highway patrol.

A passenger in the HHR was entrapped in the station wagon, and died at an area hospital, Tidwell said.

The driver of the HHR was also taken to the hospital, per highway patrol. Information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the HHR was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Tidwell reported.

The driver the Chevy Cruz was wearing her seat belt, but was also injured in the wreck, Tidwell said of the 21-year-old who was airlifted to an area hospital.

Information on her condition was not available.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office will identify the passenger killed in the collision after notifying the person’s family.

There was no word on any criminal charges, but the crash is still being investigated by highway patrol.