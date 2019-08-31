4 die when speeding motorcyclist hits car on busy Charlotte road, police say

CMPD addresses community about traffic safety Sgt. David Sloan of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warns motorists and pedestrians of traffic dangers. This is the start of the "Watch For Me" campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. David Sloan of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warns motorists and pedestrians of traffic dangers. This is the start of the "Watch For Me" campaign.

Four people died when a speeding motorcyclist hit a car driver making a U-turn on a Charlotte road late Friday, police said.

The motorcyclist and three passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene in the 4600 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The eastbound car driver was making a U-turn at Fairhaven Street when the westbound motorcyclist smashed into its right rear door area just after 9:30 p.m., police said in the release.

Police said speeding on the part of 22-year-old motorcyclist David Wooten contributed to the wreck.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The rear-seat car passengers were Benjamin Vasquez, 25; Claudia Leann Gray, 27; and Hanna Michele Brotherton, 22, according to CMPD.

The car driver, 22-year-old Dylan Briggs, and front-seat passenger Jasmine Belush, who turned 21 on Friday, were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Vasquez and Brotherton were not wearing seat belts, while the others in the car had seat belts on, police said. Wooten was wearing a helmet, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169, ext. 4.