SC Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Governor Henry McMaster declared a state emergency for South Carolina at midday Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian hitting the state.

In a statement the governor said he urges residents of South Carolina to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

The declaration authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to mobilize assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of potential impact from the hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas, McClatchy reported.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

