Garden City under water: Drone captures footage of king tide flooding

Drone video shows Garden City SC roads flooded as king tides peak Drone shots by local photographer Robbie Bischoff show Garden City residents and visitors navigating through high water levels as king tides begin to peak.

With the highest king tides expected Friday night, Garden City Beach has already seen high tides causing roads to be flooded as king tides sweep the area through Sunday.

Local photographer Robbie Bischoff caught the high tide from his drone Thursday night in Garden City, which was his first time capturing king tide footage from so high in the sky.

“It’s impressive to me as you don’t really see how widespread that flooding is in that area until you see it from the air,” Bischoff said. “It was also a somewhat beautiful yet eerie sight with the colorful orange sunset falling at the same time as the peak of the high tide.”

King tides started Wednesday and are continuing through Sunday in the Myrtle Beach area. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday night’s tide would reach 6.79 feet and predicted a 6.88-foot tide for Friday night, according to its tide tables.

King tides are a higher-than-average tide due to the alignment of the earth, moon and sun during a new or full moon. The tides can cause flooding in low-lying areas and road closures.