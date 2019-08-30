York County man dead, 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash at Lake Wylie, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed and another was hurt Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Lake Wylie that blocked traffic for hours on one of York County’s busiest roads, officials said.

Nicholas Rounds, 76, of Clover, died in the crash, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. on S.C. 49 at the intersection of Latitude Lane and Carroll Cove, said Master Trooper David Jones of S.C. Highway Patrol. The location is southwest of the Buster Boyd Bridge and North Carolina state line.

Rounds was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette attempting to cross S.C. 49 when the Corvette collided with a 1997 truck, Jones said. The Corvette then spun and hit a third vehicle, Jones said.

Rounds was taken to a hospital and later died, said Gast and Jones.

The driver of the truck was injured and transported to a hospital, according to Jones and other emergency responders. The condition of that driver is unclear.

The driver of the third vehicle was hit after the initial collision and was not hurt, Jones said.

Part of the road, also known as Charlotte Highway, was blocked for hours as troopers and other emergency officials worked the scene, officials said.

The crash site is less than a quarter-mile from Three Points, the intersection of S.C. 49, S.C. 557, and S.C. 274. The area is a busy commercial section that also is the major connecting route for commuters between Charlotte and Lake Wylie, Clover and York.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The fatality is the 37th on York County roads in 2019, according to state public safety department statistics. This year, 622 people have died in South Carolina crashes, state figures show.

