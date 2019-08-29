Man stabs mixed martial arts fighter after couples brawl, Richland County sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A couple is behind bars after brawling with former friends Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

A falling out over accusations of bad parenting led to accusations of tire slashing and ultimately a brawl where Michael D. Hinson Jr. stabbed a mixed martial arts fighter who had beaten him up, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 23-year-old Hinson and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Stephanie Perez-Ray, were arrested on separate charges following the fight in the 100 block of Chatham Trace, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bombing Range roads in Columbia.

Hinton and Perez-Ray confronted the other couple at about 10 p.m., saying they slashed the tires on Perez-Ray’s car, the sheriff’s department reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael D. Hinson Jr. and Stephanie Perez-Ray were arrested after a fight with another couple, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

This led to a physical battle, where Hinson fought with the other man, and was beaten up by the mixed martial arts fighter, according to the release.

While he was being pummeled on the ground, Hinson pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, but information on his medical condition was not available.

Hinson was charged attempted murder, and Perez-Ray is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the release.

Both are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The couples had a falling out about two weeks prior to the fight, when Perez-Ray told the other woman she was a bad parent, the sheriff’s department said.