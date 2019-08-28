As layoffs hit SC, Graham says he’s prepared for China trade war to ‘drag on’

Senator Lindsey Graham tells SC businesses trade war will ‘cause some pain’ U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tells South Carolina home builders they'll feel some pain under an escalating trade war with China, but defends President Trump's tariffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tells South Carolina home builders they'll feel some pain under an escalating trade war with China, but defends President Trump's tariffs.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s prepared for the trade war with China to “drag on as long as it takes” to get one of the world’s largest economies to address a trade imbalance with the United States.

Even if that means layoffs and higher costs for American businesses and consumers.

“We’ve got to fight back against China, or everybody’s going to lose their job,” the Seneca Republican told reporters Tuesday in Columbia ahead of addressing members of the Lexington and Richland’s county Republican parties.

Chemical manufacturer Archroma U.S., Inc., announced layoffs last week at its S.C. plant in Martin in Allendale County.

Russ Gibson, head of plant operations, told The State the layoffs are a direct result of lost market share to foreign competitors and decreased production as costs for materials sourced from China and elsewhere rise.

The Charlotte-based company said the layoffs affected approximately 15% of its workforce at its S.C. plant.

The company produces specialty chemicals, dyes and optical brightening agents — additives that make paper and textiles whiter and brighter. A key component in making the additive is not produced in the United States, forcing S.C. companies to import from China, the only country that exports more of the acid than it receives.

Archroma has requested an exclusion from the tariffs.

While a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and his crackdown on China, Graham has advocated behind the scenes on behalf of South Carolina chemical and textile companies, including Archroma, urging the Trump administration to exclude materials they rely on from U.S. tariffs.

“They get product from China and we’re trying to get an exemption. We’ll keep fighting for that,” Graham said of Archroma.

“This (trade war) is going to drag on as long as it takes to get the right answer. And the right answer is to ... get China to play by the rules.”

The White House has accused Beijing of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property from U.S. companies, unfairly subsidizing its own businesses and manipulating its currency.

“I can go through the entire state and show you plants shut down ‘cause China basically manipulates everything in the trading world to their advantage,” Graham said. “They sell us $500 billion more of products made in China than we make in the U.S. and sell to China ‘cause they deny us market access.

“Yeah, it hurts. It hurts when a component of the supply chain in China is affected by the tariffs, but the goal is to get China to open up their markets so we can have business done where people generate jobs here and sell products to China.”

This week saw a series of confusing and contradictory statements from Trump, leading to shifting positions and threats that could complicate trade talks with China.

Asked about the president’s inconsistent messages and negotiating tactics, Graham said the president is “doing what he needs to ... to open up an avenue of communication.”

“The pain of not confronting China is a lot greater than it is to do something about it now,” he added. “You’re going to pay now or you’re going to pay later. Hopefully, we can get these jobs back in Allendale County.”

Trump trade strategy draws mixed reviews

Asked about the layoffs by The State, Allendale County officials gave mixed reviews of Trump’s strategy.

Vice Chairman H. Carl Gooding stood behind Graham and his support of Trump’s tariffs. Gooding said the lost jobs will be offset by those created by a new dog food manufacturer and hydrogen peroxide distribution center under construction.

“I have confidence in Archroma and think they will make a comeback,” Gooding said. “So far, the layoff has not had much effect on Allendale County, other than the fact we need the jobs.”

Gibson said the lost jobs paid an average salary of $50,000 to $60,000 — with retirement and other benefits — in a county where the median annual income was $23,331 in 2017.

Gooding, though, said he has confidence the president’s trade negotiations “will pay off in a better trade deal with China.”

“I think, eventually, everything will bounce back,” he said.

Fellow Council Member William Robinson was less optimistic.

“I don’t think the tariffs were in order,” Robinson said, adding the trade war is “going to hurt small communities and rural communities if we don’t rethink where we are with the tariffs. I think China can survive the tariffs a lot more than we can.”

County Council Chairwoman Theresa Taylor decline comment on the layoffs and directed a reporter to call county administrative offices.

Columbia Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is running for Graham’s U.S. Senate seat, called out the Seneca Republican for his support of “reckless tariffs” in a statement.

“This trade war will take jobs away from people statewide and harm South Carolina’s economy,” Harrison said. “But, Sen. Graham doesn’t care. He’s only concerned about his own political power — not the lives of South Carolinians.”

