York County man flash of privates at neighbor was caught on video, deputies say

A Rock Hill man was arrested late Monday after a female neighbor took video of him flashing his private parts at her, deputies said.

Randy Keith Bradshaw, 65, was charged with indecent exposure and public disorderly conduct, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report and jail records.

Deputies were sent to Oldfield Road around 6 p.m. Monday for a disorderly call, the report stated. A woman told deputies her neighbor, Bradshaw, had entered her yard, cursed and yelled at her.

Bradshaw then pulled down his shorts and flashed his private parts at her, the woman told deputies. The woman photographed and videoed before and during the incident, according to the report.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law. The law states it is illegal to “willfully, maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.”

Bradshaw was arrested earlier this month for public disorderly conduct, online court records show. He also has a 2010 conviction for indecent exposure, according to York County criminal court records.

Bradshaw remains at the York County jail under a $3,257.50 bond, according to jail records.