Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is coming to Rock Hill. Here’s what we know

Former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is coming to Rock Hill Thursday.

Biden, the front-runner in polls for South Carolina’s February primary, will have a town hall at 11 a.m. at Clinton College, a historically black college, according to his campaign’s website. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The campus is at 1029 Crawford Road.

The event is open to the public and people can register online.

Biden also will visit Spartanburg and Gaffney on Wednesday, and Greenville later on Thursday.

The former vice president will be the seventh Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Rock Hill in recent months.

Rock Hill voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; and most recently, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.