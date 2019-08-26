New details emerge in Forest Acres church shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have released additional details in a weekend shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred Sunday at 6:15 a.m. at Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church, after a man entered during a church service, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to a previous article from The State.

During that shooting, the robber — whom has yet to be identified — fired three shots. Two of those were in the air, and the third struck a 23-year-old churchgoer who stood up after kneeling for prayer, Forest Acres Police Chief Marion Sealy said at a Monday press conference.

As of Monday, the victim, who was struck in the torso, is in critical, but stable, condition, Sealy said.

This is still “very much an active investigation,” Sealy said. Other local police departments, including Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and State Law Enforcement Division, are assisting in the investigation, Sealy said.

Given that the robbery was at such an early mass, police believe the gunman had some prior knowledge of the church and what time mass would be, Sealy said.

“We think he was familiar with the church,” Sealy said.

The church’s congregation — about 20 people were present during the shooting — is primarily Hispanic, but police believe this was a robbery and not a hate crime, according to a previous article from The State.

“It’s a terrible crime, but he did come in demanding money, so we’re treating it as an armed robbery,” Sealy said.

Police are still interviewing suspects, but that process has been slowed because some of the victims do not speak English and need an interpreter to provide statements to police, Sealy said.

Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church is located in the northeast part of Forest Acres between Dent Middle School and Decker Mall Shopping Center.

The shooter is described as tall, slim, African American likely in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black, striped shirt, a dark colored bandanna and a beanie. After robbing members of the congregation, he left in a dark-colored Toyota Prius — likely dark blue — and drove south toward I-77, Sealy said.

The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Sealy said the man could be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and, possibly, up to 20 counts of kidnapping, given that he held up the church congregation.

Going forward, Sealy encouraged churchgoers to remain “mindful of who is in our midst,” and report any suspicious activity — such as a new person in a church asking bizarre questions — to local police.

“People shouldn’t be scared away from activities they have done their whole lives,” Sealy said.

Police are welcoming all tips regarding the incident. Those with information can call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

