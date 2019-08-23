Coroner identifies second victim of Columbia bar shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Officials have identified the second person who died in a Columbia bar shooting.

That person is Christopher Lott, Jr., 35, of Bent Tree Lane, who died of gunshot wounds to the torso, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a release.

Lott was at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road on Thursday morning when a man, who had previously been kicked out of the bar, returned, started an argument and “began firing indiscriminately,” according to a previous article from The State.

Lott is the second person to die from the shooting. The first was Tolliver E. Wise, 29, who died at the scene, The State reported. Two others were shot “in the upper body,” and it is unclear what their conditions are.

There is no generally accepted definition of a mass shooting. However, this incident appears to meet several definitions of a mass shooting. Given that four people were shot, this incident meets the definition of a mass shooting, according to The Gun Violence Archive, The Mass Shooting Tracker and Stanford’s Mass Shootings in America Database, per the RAND Corporation.

