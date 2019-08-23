SC ranked one of the friendliest states in America, survey says

The crescent on the SC flag isn’t a moon, and other facts you didn’t know about the state flag The SC state flag has a rich history dating back to the Revolutionary War. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The SC state flag has a rich history dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Palmetto State is one of the friendliest places in America, according to an online survey.

The survey, conducted by Big 7 travel, ranks South Carolina the third-friendliest state, just behind Minnesota and Tennessee.

Big 7 Travel cites South Carolina’s “hospitality and kindness” and the state’s “famously welcoming” nature as reasons why the state ranked so high.

In contrast, North Carolina finished 33rd, according to the survey.

Coming in last place was New York, given that “locals might seem a bit gruff at first,” according to the survey.

The survey isn’t scientific. While the site claims to have a “social audience” of 1.5 million people, it doesn’t say how many people responded to the survey.

