Columbia man killed in Bush River bar shooting identified by Richland County coroner

Two people were killed in a shooting at a bar on Bush River Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

One of the people killed in a Thursday morning bar shooting has been identifed as a Columbia man by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Tolliver E. Wise was one of four people shot at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road in Columbia, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 29-year-old died at the bar after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the news release.

Another person, only identifed as a 35-year-old, was also killed in the shooting, dying after being rushed to an area hospital, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

