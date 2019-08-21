Midlands man killed in morning crash on interstate identified by Richland Co. coroner

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The Midlands man who was killed when his SUV was hit by a tractor trailer on an area highway was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Wesley Dean Welch died at the scene of Tuesday’s early morning crash, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 47-year-old West Columbia resident was the only one in the Ford SUV when an 18-wheeler smashed into it on Interstate 20, near the 82 mile marker, according to the news release. That’s near the Spears Creek Church Road exit for Elgin.

Welch was not wearing a seat belt and died of blunt force injuries of the head, neck and torso, Watts said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Welch had parked his SUV in the third lane on I-20, and his lights were off when the tractor trailer hit him from behind, WLTX reported. The truck driver was not injured, according to the TV station.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

The collision is being investigated by the coroner’s office and highway patrol.