Bank robbery suspects shot at deputies during chase, Richland County sheriff says

The AllSouth Federal Credit Union was robbed Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

Three bank robbery suspects have been taken into custody following a series of chases Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies learned about a bank robbery at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union branch in the 1200 block of Roberts Branch Parkway, according to a news release.

That is near the intersection of Killian Road and Interstate 77, in northeast Richland County.

When deputies arrived at the bank they began chasing the suspects who were trying to escape in a vehicle, Capt. Maria Yturria said in an interview with The State.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot and began shooting at the deputies before getting into another car, according to Yturria.

Deputies continued to pursue the second vehicle and apprehended the suspects after another chase, Yturria confirmed.

The sheriff’s department said the suspects were taken into custody in the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard, WIS reported.

During the chase Longleaf Middle School was placed on lock down as a precaution, according to a news release. That has been lifted, the sheriff’s department said.

Yturria would not confirm if anyone was hurt during the chases, but WLTX said no injuries were reported.

Information on the suspects was not available, but Yturria said as of 2:45 p.m. they had not been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference on the robbery and chase at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.