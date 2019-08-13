‘God knows who you are:’ Sanctuary and cemetery vandalized at SC church

A South Carolina church and cemetery were vandalized. Facebook Screen Grab

A reward has been offered and an investigation is underway for the suspects who vandalized a South Carolina church and its cemetery, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

While the Sheriff’s Office was assessing damage and searching for suspects, members of the Fairview United Methodist Church in Easley were recovering from the damage inflicted on their place of worship.

“Nothing but sadness this morning when we arrived at church,” said a Sunday post on the church’s Facebook page.

The sadness was caused by 24 broken windows at the church and 24 headstones that were knocked over, smashed or otherwise desecrated in the adjoining cemetery, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said a stick or bat was used to knock out the windows, WSPA reported.

Information on a suspect, or suspects, in the vandalism and a motive was not available.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400.

The church also asked for help identifying the suspects responsible for the damage. But it added that a higher power knows who committed the crime.

“To the person/people who vandalized our church .... God knows who you are & we will pray for you!!” said the Facebook post.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could receive a $500 reward from the Sheriff’s Office.

