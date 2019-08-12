South Carolina
York County pedestrian killed when hit by backing out SUV, troopers say
A pedestrian was killed in York County when an SUV backing out of a driveway struck the person, police said.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on private property off Ricks Road near the western York County town of Sharon, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of S.C. Highway Patrol.
The 2013 SUV was backing out of a driveway when the pedestrian was run over, Jones said. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The person who died has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
