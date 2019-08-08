Horry County calls 20 massage parlors a ‘nuisance,’ seeks their closure

Shedding light on human trafficking in massage parlors Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works.

More than 20 massage parlors were labeled a “nuisance” by Horry County, which now seeks their closures.

Investigators say employees at each business offered undercover officers sex in exchange for money.

The county, via Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, filed 20 separate requests in Horry County court on Thursday seeking to close the various parlors. Each is accused of having employees offer sex in exchange for money.

Some are also accused of having a “general reputation” on the internet for allowing sex in exchange for money, according to the filings. A few were also the sights of prostitution arrests, the filings claim.

The spas in question are located throughout Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and North Myrtle Beach and are:

China Doll Spa, 3901 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach

Shang Hai Spa, 4811 U.S. Highway 17 Business, Myrtle Beach

The Oasis Spa, 440 S.C. Highway 90 East Suite 7, Little River

Ace Asian Massage, 4945 U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach

Sakura Spa, 4504 Socastee Blvd. Unit 1, Myrtle Beach

The Great Massage, 1350 U.S. Highway 501 Business Unit 1, Conway

Anna’s Massage, 4683 Dick Pond Road Unit B, Myrtle Beach

Spa 544, 4620 Dick Pond Road Suite D, Myrtle Beach

Yucca Spa, 946 Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach

Marigolds Massage, 440 S.C. Highway 90 East Suite 7, Little River

Jingjun Yuan Massage, 10799 S.C. Highway 707, Murrells Inlet

VIP Healing Spa, 2138 U.S. Highway 17 South, Murrells Inlet

Hong Massage, 3011 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Harmony Spa, 1508 U.S. Highway 501, Myrtle Beach

Great Massage, 533 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach

Garden Spa, 2100 Old Highway 17 N. Suit 101, North Myrtle Beach

Samu Spa, 3802 U.S. Highway 17 S. Unit G, North Myrtle Beach

K-Spa, 807 37 Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach

AA Massage, 3802 U.S. Highway 17 S. North Myrtle Beach

Yuki Spa Massage, 1205 U.S. Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

In some filings, the county named the owners and the property owners as defendants, in addition to the businesses. In one case, the Yucca Spa, the filing notes the parlor closed after being notified it was a nuisance property.

All of the businesses are accused of a reputation for “lewdness, assignation and prostitution,” according to the filings.

The county asks a judge for an order to allow police to enter and shut down the businesses. The filings also state that if the parlors continue to operate, it will be “a public nuisance to the harm and detriment of Horry County.”