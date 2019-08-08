A second black transgender woman is killed in South Carolina in two weeks

Facebook

Pebbles LaDime Doe was killed in rural Allendale, South Carolina, on Aug. 4, making her the second black transgender woman murdered in the state in two weeks, advocates say.

She is the 14th transgender woman, all of whom were black, to be killed in the United States this year, according to The Human Rights Campaign.

A passerby found 24-year-old Doe’s body in a car that Sunday afternoon, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said.

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED’s help investigating the murder, according to Richardson. The sheriff’s office declined to comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Doe’s murder came 15 days after Denali Berries Stuckey, another black transgender woman, was shot and killed in North Charleston. The 29-year-old was found dead in a street at about 4 a.m. July 20, The State newspaper reported. Stuckey’s case remains unsolved.

“I’m devastated by the news of Dime Doe’s murder in Allendale County. While our community is still reeling from the murder of one of our transgender sisters in North Charleston just two weeks ago, we now learn that a second black trans woman has been murdered not even one hundred miles away,” said Glenn Chase, director of The Alliance For Full Acceptance in Charleston.

“We are sounding the alarm — we are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women,” Chase said in a statement.

It’s unclear what led to Dime’s death, Chase said, but “we do know that often, the crimes against trans women of color are fueled by anti-LGBTQ prejudice, racism and misogyny. Black trans women live at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities, are too often treated as disposable, and are experiencing epidemic levels of violence.”

In the days since her death, Doe’s friends and family have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness.

“To know #Dime was to love #Dime!!” Shidaa Mincy said on Facebook. “Pebbles LaDime Doe always showed love and supported me!”

“I don’t believe it’s fair for ANY parent to have to bury their child like this at all.. No matter what lifestyle a person may live or be about, no one should get away with playing God.. Put the guns down and put ya fists up, at least you’ll live to see another day,” Ny Hodge Ridder said on Facebook. “We gonna miss you and your bright personality.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed, according to Dime’s obituary.

In a statement, Chase said two other black transgender women have been killed in South Carolina since 2018: Sasha Wall and Regina Denise Brown.

“We are at a crisis point that demands the nation’s attention,” Chase said.

SHARE COPY LINK On April 1, 2018, Sasha Wall, a black transgender woman, was killed in Chesterfield County. Members of the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter communities held a vigil at the SC State House to honor her memory on April 29.