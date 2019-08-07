Ton of plutonium shipped out of SC after state sues feds over nuclear plant, AG says

Plutonium was removed from the MOX Fuel Facility in South Carolina, according to the state’s attorney general. sfretwell@thestate.com

After a victory in court, 1 ton of plutonium has been shipped out of South Carolina, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday.

At least 1 metric ton of plutonium was removed from the Savannah River Site by the Department of Energy, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.

It was moved because South Carolina sued the federal government to uphold the law and get rid of some of the plutonium housed at the Savannah River Site, according to the news release.

Congress passed a law requiring the plutonium be removed by Jan. 1, 2016, if the Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel Facility’s production objective was not met by Jan. 1, 2014, Wilson said in the release. The federal government withdrew support for MOX, meaning the objective was not fulfilled and Wilson filed the lawsuit against the Department of Energy in 2016.

A federal judge in a district court “sided with South Carolina and ordered that 1 metric ton of plutonium be removed by Jan. 1, 2020. The Department of Energy appealed to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the district court’s order,” the news release said.

Wilson announced the ton of weapons-grade plutonium had been removed, saying the action was “a victory for South Carolinians and the rule of law.”

“The Department of Energy disregarded many of its obligations to” South Carolina, Wilson said in the release.

The never-completed MOX facility has been a source of controversy for decades, as it is $12 billion overbudget and years from completion, The State reported.

The project is intended to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium into commercial nuclear reactor fuel, according to The State. It was the result of a 2000 agreement between the United States and Russia to destroy materials no longer necessary in the post-Cold War era.

But the project encountered delays and questionable workmanship, and lost support from the federal government during the Obama administration. The Trump administration has followed its predecessor’s lead despite direct pleas to President Donald Trump from Wilson, Gov. Henry McMaster, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Joe Wilson, The State reported.

Critics say a plutonium fuel factory isn’t necessary because there are other ways of disposing of excess weapons-grade plutonium, per The State. The government has more recently proposed shipping much of the excess plutonium at SRS to a site in New Mexico.

Information on where the ton of plutonium was taken was not available.

SRS was a vital cog in Cold War weapons production, The State reported. Built in the early 1950s, it produced materials, such as tritium, that were used for nuclear weapons. It has been largely in a cleanup mode and looking for new missions since the early 1990s. More than 10,000 people work there.