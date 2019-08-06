Ric Flair to appear in SC, but if you want to meet the man you’ve got to pay the man

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

After overcoming his latest health scare, wrestling legend Ric Flair will make an appearance in South Carolina this month.

The “Ric Flair Meet & Greet” will be held August 24, at the Charleston Sports Pub of Greenville, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

“Wooooooo! The Rolex wearing legend himself will be at the Greenville Pub,” the post said.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Upstate, not South Carolina’s Lowcountry, in spite of the restaurant’s name.

There is no confusion that anyone attending the event will need to buy a ticket if they hope to meet the wrestling icon, get his autograph or take a picture, according to a news release.

Tickets to meet the 16-time world champion cost $100, and there are a limited number available, according to the pub.

“You do not need tickets to be in attendance, but must have a ticket for autographs and pictures, and to meet Ric!” the Facebook post said.

In May, Flair spent time in an Atlanta hospital, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

Flair tweeted on May 22 that he was released from Gwinnett Medical Center and recovering at home, saying “I am so thankful for all my family, friends, and fans for all the love. At this time in my life, I never take it for granted.”

Newsweek reported Flair had surgery because of an “unexpected health emergency,” and it was a success.

It’s unclear what type of procedure he underwent, but Pro Wresting Sheet reported Flair has been “dealing with heart issues as of late.”

In a YouTube video, Flair said he will not slow down because of his latest health procedure.

“I’m going to move forward,” he said. “I’ve got autographs to sign, commercials to make, friends to have cold beers and I mean two beers if it’s Stone Cold.”

