Not just about clean socks. Clover ministry gives back through free laundry days.

‘People are valuable’: Clover ministry provides support through laundromat The Ripe 4 Life ministry is reaching out to people at the laundromat by providing coins to wash customers' clothing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Ripe 4 Life ministry is reaching out to people at the laundromat by providing coins to wash customers' clothing.

Patricia Rodgers’ washer broke. Thanks to a local ministry, the Clover resident did her laundry for free at a nearby laundromat.

Ripe 4 Life Ministries in Clover hosted its first free laundry day Tuesday at the Washateria laundromat, 825 Bethel St. The ministry paid for up to two loads per household.

The ministry hosts free laundry days from 9 to 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Bethel Street location, said Paul Durham, a preacher with Ripe 4 Life. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

“It’s helped wonders,” Rodgers said. “This is absolutely wonderful. This would help everybody.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rodgers is the mom of 17-year-old Ashton Fuller, a Clover High School senior, and a 7-year-old.

Durham said free laundry days are an opportunity to help Clover residents.

“One need I found out that our community didn’t have, or wasn’t providing, was helping people with washing their clothes,” he said. “We prayed about it and felt it would be something our ministry could help with.”

The ministry’s free laundry days are supported by donations from individuals and other churches, Durham said.

On Tuesday, Durham and other members of Ripe 4 Life put quarters in the washers and dryers for families and spoke to community members who came through.

“We talk to them, build relationships with them,” Durham said. “We’re a Christian ministry. We know God loves people; people are valuable to him. We just want to show them the love of God and do something we can do to reach out and help.”