Child left in car found dead in South Carolina, two arrested, deputies say

South Carolina led the nation in 2018 with six children dying in hot cars. Parents often feel shame, but experts say it could happen to anyone.

A child died Monday night after being left in a car in South Carolina, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested two adults, Rita Pangalangan and Larry King, in connection with the death, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Investigators say they were called to a scene on Low County Highway, off Interstate 95 about 60 miles west of Charleston, on Monday night. The child, whose age has not been released, was dead when first responders got there.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s child fatality units are helping in the investigation, according to Colleton County.

Pangalangan, 49, and King, 41, are both in the Colleton County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators say they will release more details in the next press release.

Six children died in hot cars in South Carolina last year, The State newspaper reports.

Inland Colleton County saw a high temperature in the lower 90s Monday and lows in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service.