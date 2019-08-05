Inmate killed after fight at Columbia prison, SC officials say

An inmate was killed following a fight at Broad River Correctional Institution. gmcintyre@thestate.com

A man was killed Monday following a fight at a prison in Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (DOC) said.

The death was the result of an “inmate on inmate altercation” DOC officials said on Twitter.

The fight took place Monday afternoon at Broad River Correctional Institution, according to the tweet.

One inmate was taken to a Richland County hospital with serious injuries where he died, DOC tweeted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State his office has been contacted about the inmate, and confirmed one person has died.

The inmate’s identity will be released after his family has been notified by the coroner’s office.

In addition to the coroner, the death is being investigated by DOC police services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the tweet.

Broad River Correctional Institution is an all-male Level 3 facility, according to the DOC. Level 3 prisons in South Carolina “are high-security institutions designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” re DOC’s description.

Information on the number of inmates involved in the fight was not available, and there was no word on how long after the altercation that the fatally-injured inmate was discovered by prison personnel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.