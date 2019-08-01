Lancaster man met 2 men for Internet gun sale. They robbed him at gunpoint, cops say

Become cyber savvy...protect against phishing attacks Phishing is the attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. Here's how you can protect yourself from a phishing attack. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Phishing is the attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. Here's how you can protect yourself from a phishing attack.

A pair of Lancaster County men are charged with robbing another man who was going to sell them a gun during a meeting set up online, deputies said.

Tyrone Lamar Gilford, 19, of Kershaw, and Kitavis Seqwon Talford, 21, of Lancaster, are each charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Faile described the robbery as a brazen attack in broad daylight.

The incident happened Monday afternoon when the victim arranged to meet Gilford and Talford after setting up the sale of a pistol after Internet and cellphone conversations, Faile said. The victim, 20, arranged to meet the others around 5:30 p.m. in a bank parking lot in Kershaw in southern Lancaster County, deputies said.

“The place and time were chosen by the victim for safety reasons,” said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Gilford punched the victim and grabbed a box with the pistol that was for sale, Barfield said.

The victim took out a second gun he was carrying and the two wrestled to the ground over that gun, Barfield said.

Then a second suspect, identified as Talford, pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim, according to deputies.

The suspects then fled on foot with all three weapons, deputies said.

Both suspects were arrested after a foot chase by Lancaster County deputies. All three loaded guns were recovered.

Gilford was wanted by police for failing to appear in court on another pending weapons charge, court records show.

Both Gilford and Talford remain the Lancaster County jail after bond was denied by a judge after a court appearance on Tuesday.