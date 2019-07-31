Convicted killer posed as angry dad in ‘sextortion’ scheme targeting soldiers, feds say

What is Sextortion? An FBI special agent defines and gives tips to avoid sextortion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An FBI special agent defines and gives tips to avoid sextortion.

The convicted murderer’s scheme worked by posing as a young woman online and trading nude photographs with members of the military, the feds said. But then the inmate would switch characters to an angry dad, telling the victims they were trading photos with his underage daughter.

Then he’d demand money, threatening to call authorities and report the victim for having child pornography if they didn’t pay.

Federal investigators say Jimmy Dunbar, 37, used the “sextortion” scheme on at least 17 victims, all service members, from behind bars at the Lee Correctional Facility in South Carolina.

Dunbar extorted almost $30,000 from the victims as he served a 30-year prison sentence for murder and kidnapping, according to a press release from federal prosecutors in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to money laundering, extortion and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A judge sentenced Dunbar to 46 months along with the decades he is already serving in prison, according to prosecutors.

“From September 2016 to January 2017, Dunbar received approximately $29,598.00 in extorted funds, which investigators traced to at least 17 victims,” prosecutors said.

Dunbar had what prosecutors call “money mules” on the outside who would collect the payments and send the money to him and other inmates in the prison in Lee County, about 30 miles west of Florence, South Carolina.

