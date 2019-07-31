South Carolina
Car upside down on SC 5 in York County east of Rock Hill; road blocked, police say
A crash on a busy York County highway near Interstate 77 that left one car upside down has the road blocked during the morning commute, troopers said.
The incident happened a few minutes after 8 a.m. on SC. 5 east of Rock Hill near the intersection of Cureton Ferry Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website.
The road, east of I-77 near Exit 77 that provides access to the highway for Charlotte-bound commuters, remains blocked, troopers said.
It is unclear when the S.C. 5 will re-open. Emergency officials remain on the scene.
Injuries have been reported in the collision, troopers said.
