A Lancaster County bridge out since 2015 will be replaced. Here are the details.

A Lancaster County bridge cut off to traffic four years ago will be replaced.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it intends to spend about $1.4 million to replace the bridge on 3C’s Road over Hanging Rock Creek. A 21-day public comment period is required. Construction would begin this year.

The road runs parallel to Kershaw Camden Highway. It’s south of Kershaw. The bridge was taken out of service in 2015. While closed to traffic, engineering on a new bridge is underway.

It’s one of more than 400 bridges statewide the state looks to replace in its 10-year plan for improving roads. The plan includes almost three dozen structurally deficient bridge sites in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

For a full list of tri-county bridges involved in the program, visit SCDOT website.