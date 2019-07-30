Baby found at a Charlotte hotel dies at hospital, police say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 1-year-old baby died at a hospital after police said they found the child in need of medical attention at a Best Western hotel Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

A police press release had no details on a suspected cause of death, but said officers were looking for witnesses in the area of the Best Western Sterling Hotel & Suites, in the 200 block of East Woodlawn Road.

Medic took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead, according to CMPD.

Guests on the third floor heard crying outside of their rooms and then saw police rushing to the scene, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guests staying on the third floor of hotel tell me they head crying outside of their room this morning. Then they say they went out to see police swarming the floor. They say they’re heartbroken to hear a child has died. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/WMex1TlK9k — Anne Marie Hagerty WBTV (@AnneMarieWBTV) July 30, 2019

Anyone with information should call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.