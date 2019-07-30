Ever dreamed of riding with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a NASCAR track? Here’s your chance.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s favorite era After unveiling the color scheme for his No. 88 race car, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke of his favorite era. Like everyone else, it can be for the cars, clothes or an assortment of reasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After unveiling the color scheme for his No. 88 race car, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke of his favorite era. Like everyone else, it can be for the cars, clothes or an assortment of reasons.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will give one lucky fan a three-lap ride at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway in late August.

The Darlington ride-along will be the grand prize of an Aug. 22 reverse raffle “drawing party” at Langtree Plantation on Lake Norman. The event will benefit Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, the Statesville-based nonprofit that assists sexually abused children.

The drawing also will include a chance to win:

▪ A pair of Dale Jr.-autographed skeleton gloves.

▪ A tour and lunch at JR Motorsports hosted by Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley, who co-owns the Mooresville-based motorsports team with her brother.

▪ Race tickets with VIP treatment.

▪ A Q&A with Dale Jr.

▪ A Meet & Greet with Dale Jr., including an autograph and photo.

▪ Four-night stay at Hampton Inn Huntersville, with shuttle.

The dinner raffle is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Rd., Mooresville.

Tickets are $88.88, a nod to Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports car. Tickets include admission and dinner for two, beverages, music by the Buffugees and a chance at 25 prizes.

Details and tickets: www.ridealongraffle.com; 704-883-9814.