Treasures found: Man finds late wife’s rings after losing them on Myrtle Beach vacation

Photo courtesy of Patrick Waddell

A North Carolina man has recovered his and his late wife’s wedding rings after losing them while vacationing in Myrtle Beach last weekend.

“Graham Golf Cars just called and somebody found the rings,” Patrick Waddell said. “Not sure. But I got the rings back!”

Waddell spent the days since losing the necklace that held the rings pleading for the public’s help in locating them, especially due to its significance.

“It had mine and my late wife’s wedding rings on it looped together so that they can’t be separated,” Waddell said. “It’s been so hard to rehash this and talk about it.”

Waddell’s wife, Sheri, died from colon cancer four years ago. Waddell, who was staying at Ocean Lakes Family Campground on Saturday when his necklace went missing, set on a mission to find the rings he and his wife wore during their 16-year marriage.

“I miss the rings, but I miss my wife more than anything,” Waddell said. “As far as I’m concerned, we’ll always be married.”