175 wanted sex offenders, gang members, other violent offenders nabbed in SC warrant sweep

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office ‘Operation Millstone’ This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. Th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This two week, multi-agency operation sought to take down Internet predators looking to engage in sex with young children, as well as reveal any potential human trafficking activity through the arrests of these predators, prostitutes and johns. Th

A week-long sweep across South Carolina put nearly 200 sex offenders, gang members and other violent offenders behind bars, according to the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

“Operation Palmetto Cleanup” netted 175 arrests across the state from July 21-27, according to a news release from the department. Some 230 agents with the department worked with officers from 44 local, county, state and federal agencies to serve warrants on sex offenders, gang members, domestic violence suspects and other violent offenders.

“We wanted to bring all the resources of state law enforcement on these offenders who have violated the conditions of their probation and parole,” said Jerry Adger, director of the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. “It is important that we assist offenders under our supervision to become productive citizens and hold accountable offenders that refuse to comply with the terms and conditions established by our courts and Parole Board.”

Those arrested in the sweep will go through a process for offenders who violate probation and parole, and face possible prison time, according to the agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW