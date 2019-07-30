Police detain one in connection to double murder at Waccamaw Bingo

Police respond to active shooter incident in Myrtle Beach area Horry County police responded to a reported shooting and armed robbery Friday night on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police responded to a reported shooting and armed robbery Friday night on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area.

A 40-year-old man has been detained in connection to a double homicide in Horry County.

According to a Georgetown city incident report, officers detained Bradford Britton in connection to a double homicide in Horry County. Police tracked a Volkswagen Jetta that was used “in the commission of a double homicide” to Britton’s Kaminki Street residence, according to an incident report.

Britton was booked into Georgetown County jail on Monday night. The charges are not listed, but police say he was arrested on warrants from other jurisdictions.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said Britton was wanted for drug charges and failure to appear in another jurisdiction. The Georgetown report states that Britton was wanted in Texas on drug charges.

Horry County police interviewed Britton in connection to the deadly armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo on Belle Terre Boulevard, Moskov said. No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.

Officers responded to Waccamaw Pottery off U.S. Highway 501 on Friday night for a shooting during an armed robbery. The suspect fled the area and eluded capture for days. Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. were shot and killed during the incident. Family members said the Sumter natives owned the Myrtle Beach-area parlor for nearly 30 years.

“They were the backbone of this family,” said Christi Brunson, sister to Steve Jr. and daughter to Steve Sr.

Everything Steve Sr., 73, did was for his kids, his wife and family, Brunson said. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need, she said.

Known as Sparky, 47, he loved to hunt and fish and was a handyman, Brunson said.

“Anything you needed fixed, he could do it,” she said.